Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) EVP Steven Mizell Sells 4,436 Shares of Stock

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Mizell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.9 %

MRK stock opened at $106.64 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $270.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. StockNews.com lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

