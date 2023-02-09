MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for 1.3% of Sonen Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $456,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MELI. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,291.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.4 %

About MercadoLibre

Shares of MELI stock traded up $5.14 on Thursday, reaching $1,172.04. 64,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,668. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,275.82. The company has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $979.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $929.66.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

