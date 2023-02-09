Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Rating) were down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 18,222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 42,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on Medicine Man Technologies in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Medicine Man Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36.

Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It operates through the following segments: Products, Licensing and Consulting, and Corporate, Infrastructure, and Other. The Products segment sells merchandise directly to customers via e-commerce portals, through proprietary websites and retail locations.

