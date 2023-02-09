Mdex (MDX) Price Up 1% Over Last Week

Mdex (MDX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0916 or 0.00000405 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mdex has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $86.58 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mdex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.73 or 0.00443672 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,672.71 or 0.29389648 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.29 or 0.00424107 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 945,114,455 tokens. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.