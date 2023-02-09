MCF Advisors LLC Sells 2,975 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MCF Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.2% of MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $193.99 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $212.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.83.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

