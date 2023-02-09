Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.73

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.73 and traded as high as $9.52. Matrix Service shares last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 233,361 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Matrix Service Trading Down 12.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matrix Service

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $208.43 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matrix Service will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 491,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 118,162 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the fourth quarter valued at $1,487,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Matrix Service in the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in Matrix Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

