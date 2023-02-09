Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Marsico Capital Management LLC

Marsico Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28,374 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.7% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 163.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,488.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 474,754 shares of company stock valued at $176,708,693 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $372.46. The stock had a trading volume of 569,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,479. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

