Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,376,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.82% of IDEX worth $275,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in IDEX by 1.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in IDEX by 23.4% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 9.7% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in IDEX by 21.7% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 234,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,610,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on IEX. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

IDEX Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $224.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.45. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.57.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.75 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

