Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 619,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.49% of Tyler Technologies worth $215,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.08.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $326.09 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $492.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

