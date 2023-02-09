Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,442,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,174 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in CGI were worth $334,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in CGI by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 185,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,537,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 690,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,990,000 after purchasing an additional 26,998 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter worth $2,963,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIB. TD Securities increased their price target on CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Societe Generale lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

GIB stock opened at $91.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.97. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $92.08.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

