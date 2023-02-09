Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 53,261 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,135,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,261 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.67% of AES worth $251,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $881,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AES by 21.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,597,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,094,000 after purchasing an additional 283,375 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of AES by 233.1% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 424,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,601,000 after purchasing an additional 297,277 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AES by 0.3% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,243,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in AES by 30.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,214,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,446,000 after acquiring an additional 285,105 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AES. UBS Group upped their price objective on AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of -55.66, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -140.42%.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

