Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 453,622 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,766,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453,622 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $218,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

WPM opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.56. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.42.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

