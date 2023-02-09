Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 32,935 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,246,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,935 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $232,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,725,000 after acquiring an additional 32,603 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,507.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNP. Guggenheim cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

CNP stock opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.23. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

