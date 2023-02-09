Marsico Capital Management LLC Sells 8,595 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Marsico Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,595 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,988,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,580,000 after buying an additional 624,389 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,926,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,478,000 after buying an additional 40,439 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 37.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,875,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,165,000 after buying an additional 783,686 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in SBA Communications by 6.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,700,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,937,000 after acquiring an additional 102,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,335,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,404,000 after acquiring an additional 42,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $323.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $336.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.20.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $291.72. 98,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.05. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $379.99.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

