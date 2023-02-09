Marsico Capital Management LLC Sells 475,875 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Marsico Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 475,875 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for 1.2% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $23,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.2% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 706,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,156,000 after purchasing an additional 23,168 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 14.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,239,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,833,000 after purchasing an additional 526,630 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,004,939 shares of company stock valued at $170,055,096. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackstone Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

BX stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $94.72. 519,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,603,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.33. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $138.29. The company has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Articles

