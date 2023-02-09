Marsico Capital Management LLC Sells 43,512 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Marsico Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,040 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,512 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.90.

FRC stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $140.47. 196,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,814. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $181.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.09%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

