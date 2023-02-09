Marsico Capital Management LLC Sells 37,811 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Marsico Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 37,811 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 3.5% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Marsico Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Sherwin-Williams worth $64,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.53.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SHW traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $237.26. The company had a trading volume of 211,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,367. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.20. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $285.42. The company has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

