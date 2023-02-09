Marsico Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Marsico Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 143,444 shares during the quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,256,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,165,943. The stock has a market cap of $506.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $128.66.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

