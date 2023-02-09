Marsico Capital Management LLC Has $10.06 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Marsico Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 176.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $10,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth approximately $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $15.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,570.12. The company had a trading volume of 14,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,346. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,495.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,349.78. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,609.25.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,318.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,318.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,420.65, for a total value of $14,564,503.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,866.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,026 shares of company stock worth $41,416,937. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,396.00.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

