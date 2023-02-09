Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMC. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,769,000 after acquiring an additional 33,028 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 183,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,361,000 after purchasing an additional 70,148 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $654,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 70.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE MMC opened at $173.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.81. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.33 and a 1-year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

