Maker Price Tops $747.58 on Major Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, Maker has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $747.58 or 0.03333057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a market capitalization of $730.86 million and $50.98 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.68 or 0.00442515 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000110 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,603.21 or 0.29313010 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.52 or 0.00428474 BTC.

About Maker

Maker’s launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.