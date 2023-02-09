Mainstreet Equity (OTCMKTS:MEQYF) Trading 19% Higher

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEQYF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 19% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 108.50 and last traded at 108.50. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 637 shares. The stock had previously closed at 91.18.

The company has a 50 day moving average of 92.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of 92.93.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market rental apartment buildings. It operates in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg. The company was founded by Navjeet N. Dhillon on May 21, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

