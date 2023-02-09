MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Trading 2.2% Higher

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.73. Approximately 27,201 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 24,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

MAIA Biotechnology Trading Down 0.4 %

MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MAIA Biotechnology stock. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Centric Wealth Management owned approximately 0.37% of MAIA Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer, primarily Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC). The company's pipeline, include THIO, a phase 2 clinical study in NSCLC. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

