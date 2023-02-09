M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.15 and last traded at $27.15. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on M3 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
M3 Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.04.
About M3
M3, Inc engages in the provision of medical related services through the Internet. It operates through the following segments: Medical Platform, Evidence Solution, Career Solution, Site Solution, Overseas, and Other Emerging Businesses. The Medical Platform segment handles domestic marketing-related services that uses the Internet.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on M3 (MTHRF)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for M3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.