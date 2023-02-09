M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Director Sells $115,050.00 in Stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $115,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,087 shares in the company, valued at $962,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

M.D.C. Stock Down 2.5 %

M.D.C. stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.35. The stock had a trading volume of 566,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,043. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.45. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M.D.C.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 174,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 111,668 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,734,000. MQS Management LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,528 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 312.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 103,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 78,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDC. StockNews.com raised shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of M.D.C. to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

About M.D.C.

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.