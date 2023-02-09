LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $85.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $98.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.06 and its 200-day moving average is $84.67. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 73,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 190,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after acquiring an additional 54,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

