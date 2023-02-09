Lumi Credits (LUMI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1,626.88 Billion

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $986.00 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.22 or 0.00434329 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,308.91 or 0.28777616 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.94 or 0.00442185 BTC.

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars.

