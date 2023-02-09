Lumentum’s (LITE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Lumentum from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Lumentum from $107.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.21.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $61.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $105.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.55 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. Research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Lumentum by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 80,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 26,075 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Lumentum by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lumentum by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.