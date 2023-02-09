Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $430.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $469.09 million. Lumentum also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.00-1.15 EPS.

Lumentum stock opened at $59.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.04. Lumentum has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $105.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average of $68.41.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.55 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LITE. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lumentum by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after purchasing an additional 209,728 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lumentum by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,728,000 after purchasing an additional 20,036 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 4,297.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 38.4% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 134,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

