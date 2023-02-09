Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $4.15 Per Share

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $4.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.22. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $9.92 per share.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.97.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 3.1 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $309.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.55 and a 200-day moving average of $322.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,970,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60,752 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,356,000 after acquiring an additional 379,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $738,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,419 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,014,000 after acquiring an additional 205,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $410,037,000 after acquiring an additional 122,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

