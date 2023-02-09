Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.58.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $212.76 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $238.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

