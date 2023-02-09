Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,033 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on LOW shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.58.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $212.76 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $238.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

