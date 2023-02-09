Loopring (LRC) Price Down 13.9% This Week

Loopring (LRC) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $469.11 million and approximately $63.79 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001567 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org.

Loopring Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

