Loop Capital Lowers Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) to Hold

Loop Capital cut shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RCII. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Rent-A-Center Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $28.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $42.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.87.

Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Rent-A-Center

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 453.33%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,117.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rent-A-Center

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 34.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,855,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,123 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,968,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,510,000 after purchasing an additional 66,728 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 8.9% during the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,564,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,905,000 after purchasing an additional 208,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,333,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,777,000 after buying an additional 189,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,235,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,655,000 after acquiring an additional 67,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

