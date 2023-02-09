LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Up 27.3% Over Last Week

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $129.85 million and approximately $30.00 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LooksRare token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LooksRare has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

