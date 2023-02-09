LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Down 4.9%

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) shares were down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.70. Approximately 8,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 26,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on LiveWire Group from $8.70 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

LiveWire Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.61.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

