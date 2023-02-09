Lisk 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.60 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $153.48 million and $7.60 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00004756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00011103 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000291 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00008885 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000880 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,658,567 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

