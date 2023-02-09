Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) COO John Daunt Sells 8,775 Shares of Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) COO John Daunt sold 8,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Liquidity Services Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ LQDT opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $426.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.39. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $22.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.42.
Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.20 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 14.25%.
Several research firms have commented on LQDT. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.
