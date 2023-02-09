Lido DAO Tops One Day Volume of $704.90 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Lido DAO has a total market capitalization of $2.06 billion and $704.90 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $2.45 or 0.00010866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lido DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.20 or 0.00443423 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,637.31 or 0.29373161 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.37 or 0.00426484 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 841,951,862 tokens. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lido DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.