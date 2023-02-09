Liberum Capital Downgrades Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) to Hold

Liberum Capital cut shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Taylor Wimpey from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays started coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 186 ($2.24) to GBX 115 ($1.38) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Taylor Wimpey from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.33.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

