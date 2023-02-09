Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) is Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 771,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband accounts for about 3.4% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $56,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.20.

In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.65. 55,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,910. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.15. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $68.67 and a twelve month high of $155.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

