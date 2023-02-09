Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Shares Up 8.2%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Leonardo Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47.

Leonardo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.