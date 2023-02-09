LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Stock Price Up 6.3%

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 866,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,323,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

LendingClub Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). LendingClub had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business's revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,961.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 145,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,369.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $288,358.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,143.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,961.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,369.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in LendingClub by 367.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in LendingClub by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

