LEMONCHAIN Price Down 11.1% This Week (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a market cap of $5.08 billion and $42,600.00 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.22 or 0.00434329 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,308.91 or 0.28777616 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.94 or 0.00442185 BTC.

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization."

