Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 335 ($4.03) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

LGEN has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Legal & General Group to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 345 ($4.15) to GBX 290 ($3.49) in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 397 ($4.77) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.51) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.43) to GBX 290 ($3.49) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 332.29 ($3.99).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Shares of LGEN stock traded up GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 255.40 ($3.07). 7,206,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,877,035. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 201.40 ($2.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 290.30 ($3.49). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 254.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 251.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Legal & General Group Company Profile

In other news, insider John Kingman purchased 644 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £1,642.20 ($1,974.04). In related news, insider Nilufer von Bismarck bought 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £6,183.75 ($7,433.29). Also, insider John Kingman purchased 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £1,642.20 ($1,974.04). Insiders have bought 6,883 shares of company stock worth $1,752,636 in the last three months.

(Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.