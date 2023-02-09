Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.56.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SWIM shares. Barclays cut Latham Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Latham Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Latham Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Latham Group Price Performance

SWIM opened at $4.01 on Thursday. Latham Group has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $469.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.29, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Latham Group

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Latham Group had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Latham Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Latham Group by 338.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the third quarter worth approximately $4,862,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Latham Group by 93.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 431,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 208,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

About Latham Group

(Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.