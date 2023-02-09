Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.22

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and traded as high as $9.16. Lands’ End shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 162,625 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LE. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lands’ End to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut Lands’ End from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17.

Institutional Trading of Lands’ End

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $370.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LE. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Lands’ End by 807.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. 37.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.