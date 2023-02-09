Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.22

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and traded as high as $9.16. Lands’ End shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 162,625 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LE. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lands’ End to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut Lands’ End from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
Lands’ End Stock Down 2.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17.
Institutional Trading of Lands’ End
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LE. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Lands’ End by 807.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. 37.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lands’ End Company Profile
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lands’ End (LE)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.