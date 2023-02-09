Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.22

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2023

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEGet Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and traded as high as $9.16. Lands’ End shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 162,625 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LE. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lands’ End to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut Lands’ End from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Lands’ End Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $370.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lands’ End

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LE. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Lands’ End by 807.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. 37.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.