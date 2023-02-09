Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 889,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,114 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.65% of Lam Research worth $325,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 185.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $11.91 on Thursday, reaching $529.82. The stock had a trading volume of 274,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,660. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $615.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $460.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.