Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.02

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.02 and last traded at $19.86, with a volume of 79271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.
Lakeland Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $16,738,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,555,000 after buying an additional 773,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,135,000 after purchasing an additional 751,881 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,250,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after purchasing an additional 402,583 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.
