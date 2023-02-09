L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,814,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $377,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

Shares of LHX opened at $211.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.73 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.87 and its 200-day moving average is $222.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

